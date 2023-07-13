Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 1,209 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 182.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 187.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $13.74 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is -17.02%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Articles

