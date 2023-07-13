Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $410,265.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,356.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE THS opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.82. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.83 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

THS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

