Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Raised by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,205,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $73.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

