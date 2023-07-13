Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 25,014 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,014 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,968 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,414 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 118.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,356,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geisinger Health bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $190,805,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

