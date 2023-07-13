Research Analysts Set Expectations for Carnival Co. & plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.09.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,460.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,774,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,876 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,482,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,228,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,867 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

