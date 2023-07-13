Research Analysts Set Expectations for Carnival Co. & plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Carnival Co. & Stock Down 3.6 %
Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $19.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,460.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,774,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,876 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,482,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,228,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,867 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- ARKK: The Pros and Cons Of Buying Into Cathie’s Best-Known ETF
- 3 Space Stocks That Could Take Off Like a Rocket
- Markets Love Old Dominion Freight Line Stock: How You Can Benefit
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains
- Netflix Can Soar Higher In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.