Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 445 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,694,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,126,000 after purchasing an additional 917,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,460 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 74.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,613,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AZEK opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 341.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $31.25.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.45 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.02%. Research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital upgraded AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.59.

In related news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $125,576,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,389,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,716,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $1,013,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,530,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,389,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,981,250 shares of company stock worth $298,499,225 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

