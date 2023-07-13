Caprock Group LLC Sells 484 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH opened at $84.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $99.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.