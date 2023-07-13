Brokers Offer Predictions for AutoZone, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoZone in a report released on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $129.47 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $129.93. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $130.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2023 earnings at $43.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $26.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $49.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $37.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $155.86 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $29.03 earnings per share.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.8 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,573.49 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,050.21 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,507.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,493.78.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.