Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 991.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of SBSW opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

