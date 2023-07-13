FY2023 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.76 million, a P/E ratio of 132.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.83 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,777,000 after buying an additional 202,372 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,127,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 62,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,883,000 after purchasing an additional 88,506 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BJ's Restaurants



BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

