Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 69.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 65.9% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 110.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 250,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 32,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 162,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWL. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Newell Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $21.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -96.55%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

