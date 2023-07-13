3,425 Shares in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $124,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

In related news, insider Peter Hayes sold 18,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $213,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

MUI opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $12.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

(Free Report)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.