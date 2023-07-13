Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

Teck Resources ( TSE:TCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.80 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

