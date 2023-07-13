Analysts Offer Predictions for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,192,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,885 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $155,410,000 after buying an additional 1,597,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

