Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 401 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,536,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $74.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $94.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Stories

