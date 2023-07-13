Zacks Research Weighs in on Insperity, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Insperity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Insperity’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Insperity’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 263.01% and a net margin of 3.33%.

Insperity Trading Down 1.8 %

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NSP. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

NYSE NSP opened at $113.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. Insperity has a 52 week low of $97.89 and a 52 week high of $131.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Insperity by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,301 shares of company stock worth $2,878,438. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.