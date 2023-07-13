Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Robert Half International Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Robert Half International in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Robert Half International’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RHI. UBS Group began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

NYSE:RHI opened at $81.08 on Thursday. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $89.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.42.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 11.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 563,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,361,000 after buying an additional 58,464 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 166.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 12,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 10.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 125.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 24,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

