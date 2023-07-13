Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Issued By KeyCorp

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.61.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $114.58 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.52 billion, a PE ratio of 498.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,077 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,412,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,626 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,112,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,631,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,896,738,000 after acquiring an additional 517,755 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,316,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,579,321,000 after acquiring an additional 431,867 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

