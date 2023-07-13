Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Issued By Zacks Research

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PB. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

NYSE PB opened at $57.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.25. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,682,000 after acquiring an additional 290,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,970,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,608,000 after acquiring an additional 678,843 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,753,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,976,000 after acquiring an additional 56,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,382,000 after acquiring an additional 69,878 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

