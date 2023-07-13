Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 5,563.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 151,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $259,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,179.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $259,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,179.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,700 shares of company stock worth $492,495 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

NYSE BOH opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average of $57.31.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

