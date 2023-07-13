Caprock Group LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $90.15 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average is $96.81. The firm has a market cap of $164.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.