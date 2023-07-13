Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Lifted by Zacks Research

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equifax in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Equifax’s current full-year earnings is $7.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.20.

Equifax stock opened at $231.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.47. Equifax has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $238.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,345,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,628,551.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630 in the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 105,549.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $229,992,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $157,501,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equifax by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after purchasing an additional 569,794 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

