Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Enbridge Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.02. Enbridge had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of C$12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.83 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. CSFB raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.36.

ENB opened at C$48.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$98.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$47.63 and a 12 month high of C$58.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.42%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

