Caprock Group LLC Buys 2,923 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.83 on Thursday. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

