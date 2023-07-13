Zacks Research Comments on Rollins, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Rollins in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Rollins’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rollins’ FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Rollins Stock Up 0.5 %

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. Rollins has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $44.15.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,481 shares of company stock worth $2,953,357. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

