Caprock Group LLC Buys 511 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

HCA stock opened at $295.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.68. The company has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $738,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.