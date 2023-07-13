Caprock Group LLC Purchases 428 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 258,437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 41,304 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 173.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 23,428 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.
CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.
Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $67.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $70.86. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
