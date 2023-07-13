Discover Financial Services to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research report issued on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $13.39 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.47.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $119.12 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $121.03. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

