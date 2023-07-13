Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,287,000 after acquiring an additional 94,143 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $306,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $93.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

