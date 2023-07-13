American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $145.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

