426 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after buying an additional 411,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,665,000 after purchasing an additional 449,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,133,000 after buying an additional 173,451 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PM opened at $99.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.80. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

