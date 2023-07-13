Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.