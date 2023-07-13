Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.77.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $251.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $254.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

