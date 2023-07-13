TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Holdings Raised by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 172.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $142.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $143.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.