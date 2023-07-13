Arlington Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Centene by 1,837.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,790 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Centene by 598.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,342,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,444 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,738,000 after acquiring an additional 885,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.79.

Centene Stock Down 5.8 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.27. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

