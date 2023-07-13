Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Position Increased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,668,000 after buying an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after buying an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,338,000 after buying an additional 30,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,402,000 after buying an additional 30,411 shares in the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total transaction of $141,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Price Performance

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.64.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $285.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.62. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $208.54 and a 1 year high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

