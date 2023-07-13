Arlington Partners LLC Sells 63 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,154,000 after purchasing an additional 733,234 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,082,000 after purchasing an additional 560,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,762.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,282,198 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $561.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.40, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $576.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.33.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

