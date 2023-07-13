Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.