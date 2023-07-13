Arlington Partners LLC Has $33,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 653.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Copart by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 58,595 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Copart by 1,446.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Copart by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,367 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $90.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.67. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,233,100 shares of company stock worth $109,373,409 over the last ninety days. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

