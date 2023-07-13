Arlington Partners LLC Takes $31,000 Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,030,000 after buying an additional 723,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,808,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,966,000 after buying an additional 26,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 431,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,465,000 after acquiring an additional 206,326 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 3.6 %

FTI Consulting stock opened at $194.76 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.09 and a 52-week high of $205.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.27.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $806.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

