Arlington Partners LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $76.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.95.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.