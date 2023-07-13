Arlington Partners LLC Invests $82,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 90.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG opened at $151.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $152.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.76.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.47.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

