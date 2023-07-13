Arlington Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Argus cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.73.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $151.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.61 and a 12 month high of $155.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

