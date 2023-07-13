Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 350 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 493.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Fund LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

LPL Financial stock opened at $219.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.68 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.85.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. As a group, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

