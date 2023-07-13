FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 125,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 16.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.11.

FedEx Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $261.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.28. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $262.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

