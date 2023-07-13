2,225 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 9,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,954.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 9,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.27 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

