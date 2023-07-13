Arlington Partners LLC Has $75,000 Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.58.

NYSE:ROP opened at $477.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $482.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

