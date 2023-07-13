ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $109.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.53.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.