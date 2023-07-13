Arlington Partners LLC Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 227.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

Shares of APD opened at $294.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.94 and a 200-day moving average of $289.38. The company has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

