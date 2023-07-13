Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Increased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Applied Materials by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 23,707 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 14,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 440,262 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,077,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $138.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $146.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

